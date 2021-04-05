Continued warm weather into Tuesday ahead of rain chance

What We’re Tracking:

Mild & breezy tonight

Some showers and storms possible midweek

Sunny & nice next weekend

We’ll see some more clouds work in overnight as temperatures stay mild with continued southerly gusts around 30mph. Most of the night, the wind will stay at 15-25mph. Expect overnight lows to fall only to near 60° by the time we wake up Tuesday morning.

Our next chance for showers and storms will be Tuesday evening into Wednesday. A few storms that may form Tuesday late afternoon and evening could be strong to severe with the greatest risk being hail and strong wind. The rain may not be widespread this time, so many areas could remain dry as we head through the middle of the week. But spotty showers will be possible Wednesday, and exiting the area by early Thursday morning at the latest.

Highs will cool back in the 60s midweek before warming up again toward next weekend. The weekend looks very nice as our wind finally becomes lighter and temperatures make it into the lower 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

