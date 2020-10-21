Cool and cloudy today, warming through tonight and tomorrow

We’ll have cloudy skies today and a slight chance for a few showers with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the upper 50s, maybe low 60s, from north to south.

Overnight, we’ll see some clearing take place, and our temperatures will begin to rise after midnight.

We continue warming through Thursday thanks to breezy southerly winds ahead of our next front.

Temperatures climb into the mid 80s before the front swings through, bringing with it a chance for thunderstorms and cooler air for Friday.