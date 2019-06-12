Cool breezes and spotty showers today; warmer for the second half of the week

Plenty of sunshine will mix in during the day today as winds pick up. By midday, north and northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph.

Regardless of the sunshine, those cool breezes will make it tough to warm up much, but it will keep the humid air away. Some northern areas may not break out of the upper 60s for highs today, but most of the region will get into the low to mid 70s.

Some of that sunshine may give way to a few spotty, hit-or-miss showers this afternoon. That minor rain chance trails off heading into the evening as the breezy wind subsides.

A lighter wind and clear sky for tonight will create some cooler temperatures as lows bottom out in the mid to upper 40s, to right around 50°.

Aside from a few clouds here and there, Thursday will see plenty of sunshine. However, it will be the last day of the week with low humidity as high temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 70s.

The humidity starts to creep back in for Friday as high temperatures max out closer to 80°. Scattered chances for showers and storms at times moves in for Friday, and sticks around periodically throughout Father's Day weekend. Otherwise, Saturday and Sunday will be humid as high temperatures mx out in the mid to upper 80s.