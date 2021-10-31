Cool breezes for Halloween, less wind this evening

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler north wind today

Showers Monday

Chilly much of the week

For Sunday we will have breezy conditions through the day with a north wind of 10-20mph. Temperatures are likely to only reach the lower to middle 50s. Overall it should be a pretty nice day to wrap up the weekend. The morning clouds will give way to some sunshine through the day, as well. For trick-or-treating our weather looks to cooperate for the majority of the evening but it will be on the chilly side. Cloud cover will build back in through the night, winds will calm down and temperatures will cool off into the lower to middle 40s just after dark.

Looking forward to next week, some much cooler air will continue to build in across the viewing area. A few chances for rain can be expected for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll have to watch temperatures closely It may get cold enough that a few snowflakes try to mix in, but mainly a rain chance.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller