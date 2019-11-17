Cool breezes give way to warmer days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Fairly chilly tonight

Warmer to start the work week

Rain chance Wednesday night into Thursday

After cool breezes on Sunday, the wind will decrease a bit heading into Sunday night/early Monday morning. Lows will be on the cool side as we drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The cooler temperatures don’t last long as we see a gorgeous start to the work week before our next disturbance moves in. Temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the lower 60s with night-time lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Our next system comes into play late in the day on Wednesday. That’ll bring us our best chance for rain out of the next several days. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight on Wednesday. Showers linger through the morning Thursday before finally clearing out. After that, some noticeably cooler weather should be in place to round out the week, but not looking at a significant blast of colder weather.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com