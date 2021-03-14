Cool breezes stick around after the rain exits

What We’re Tracking:

Few showers on Monday

Cold rain returns Wednesday

Sunny, mild by next weekend

Rainfall will gradually push off to the northeast through the early part of tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 40s with a brisk east wind at 5-15mph. The sky should clear through the night, leaving us partly cloudy toward morning.

Showers return by Monday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky returning. Continued cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s. East wind around 10mph, as well.

We’ll see a brief break from the rain during the day on Tuesday, but another system makes its way into the region overnight bringing even more rain chances to the area. Rain appears likely on Wednesday with temperatures for the work week topping out in the 50s, perhaps a little cooler behind that system on Thursday and Friday before rebounding nicely for the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com