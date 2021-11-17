Cool, breezy day ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Cool and breezy Wednesday

Sunny and chilly Thursday

Dry heading into the weekend

Thanks to the cold front that moved through overnight we’ll start off our Wednesday morning cool and breezy with northerly winds at 20-25 mph and temperatures in the middle 40s.

Through the daytime cloud cover will be more present with winds being an issue out of the North. Highs will struggle to get out of the lower 50s.

For the rest of the week our temperatures will continue to struggle. Afternoon highs may struggle to even get out of the upper 40s for Thursday despite calmer winds and more sunshine.

Dry conditions look to remain through at least the weekend with a moderate warm-up in store for the start of the weekend.

Highs by Saturday will attempt to make it to the upper 50s if not near 60°. As we head into Sunday and Monday there will be a bit of a setback in temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 50s behind our next cold front.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez