‘Fall-Like’ weather returns for Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Cool & breezy today

Warmer Saturday

Few showers possible late Sunday

Clouds will be present this morning as a cold front moves out of the area. There area a few showers showing up on radar this morning for our northern counties, but that doesn’t mean the rain is actually hitting the ground. There’s a lot of dry air that these showers have to overcome before reaching the surface.

Expect clouds to clear out throughout the middle part of the day as we will actually see lots of sunshine later this afternoon. Unfortunately that sunshine won’t help us warm up much with a brisk northerly breeze at 10-15 mph as we only warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday will be very similar to today with below normal highs in the lower 60s and winds backing off slightly. It’ll be a cool couple of days as we close out the work week.

Another front moves through over the weekend, reinforcing this cooler air, but not before we warm up.

Ahead of that front on Saturday, we surge up into the middle 70s for highs with a gusty south wind. The front slides through Saturday night, cooling it off for Sunday. There are better indications of some showers later Sunday or into early Monday. If those showers develop, it would hold temperatures down even more than we’re currently projecting by Sunday and Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

