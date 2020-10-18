Cool, cloudy weather hanging around for a little longer

What We’re Tracking:

Cool, cloudy night

Some clearing on Monday

Warmer by the middle of the week

Mostly cloudy and cool tonight with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 30s north to upper 30s south by early Monday morning. The wind will light from the northeast, but the cloud cover will be hanging on to most of the area tonight. If anywhere clears, it is most likely over the northwestern portion of the viewing area.

Looking ahead into the work week, we seem to be sticking with more cloud cover than sunshine over the next several days. Monday will see cooler air remaining in the region, highs only in the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine across the northern half of the area at times, while southern counties may get stuck under clouds through late afternoon on Monday.

We will see a warm up into the middle 60s by Wednesday along with a better chance for rain across the area. After that, a significant warm-up for Thursday with highs in the 70s to lower 80s before the next cold front brings back cooler air for the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

