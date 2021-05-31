Cool, cloudy weather sticks around with more limited rain chances

What We’re Tracking:

Showers possible again Tuesday

Warmer, sunny late week

Very warm weekend

Despite the unofficial kick-off to summer, it doesn’t seem as though the weather is cooperating. We will be cool and cloudy most of tonight with areas of fog possible. Low temperatures dropping into the middle 50s with an isolated shower or two still possible.

June looks to start off cooler than average with highs around 70° on Tuesday. Although some rain cannot be ruled out both Tuesday and Wednesday, overall the chances for precipitation will be more hit-or-miss. Winds are forecast to stay relatively calm through this time frame.

After the last bit of rain moves out Wednesday, things start to dry and and temperatures climb back into the lower to middle 80s with a lot more sunshine for the tail end of the week. Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

