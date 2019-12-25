Cool down begins tonight

The warming trend finally ends and we begin to cool down here in northeast Kansas.

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out for Thursday

Cooler end to the week

Chance for some widespread showers Friday into Saturday

We’ll start to see clouds clear out throughout the night tonight as a cold front moves through and our temperatures get back into the 30s overnight. Behind the cold front, a noticeable cool-down for the second half of the week.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the upper 40s to maybe near 50°. Clouds will build in rapidly on Friday with a chance for rain developing Friday evening into Friday night and lasting well into the day on Saturday.

We’ll keep a close eye on the path this storm system takes. If it shifts to the east at all, then our western counties may change over to some snow before the showers come to an end later in the day on Saturday. Continued cooler weather into early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

