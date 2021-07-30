Cool down expected this weekend with a few rain chances

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and muggy tonight

Weekend storm chance

Relief from the heat on the way

*Excessive heat warning in effect through Friday evening for the entire viewing area.

Warm and muggy conditions will stick around for tonight as temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. We could see a slight chance for isolated storms work their way in to our north and eastern counties as a front begins to push through the area this evening.

The incoming front should help break the heat a bit for tomorrow afternoon as temperatures will only rise into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Our best chance for rain looks to be late Saturday and into early Sunday at this point. That’s when the front will make it’s final push through the area.

Even more relief from the heat comes toward Monday, with highs back in the middle to upper 80s and much lower dewpoints for most of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez