Cool Fall weather lingers through late week

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear and chilly

Cooler next couple days

Best chance for rain not until next weekend

A bit of a chilly night ahead for us after our cold front passed through earlier today. Mostly clear skies will take us through the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the lower 40s overnight. A light breeze will remain in the area which could bring wind chill values into the upper 30s for tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow looks to be on the cool, but pleasant side, as highs climb into the low 60s and northwest winds remain fairly light. Clouds will begin to build back into the area throughout the afternoon and late evening.

Strong southerly breezes return for the weekend, though, and that will send highs back into the middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms look to be possible by the last half of the weekend, starting up with some storms for Saturday night and possibly a few more later in the day on Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller