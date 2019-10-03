Cool fall weather stays in place for a while

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds, cool night ahead

Expect occasional showers Friday

Rain Saturday morning/midday before afternoon clearing

Temperatures tonight will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s beneath a fair amount of cloud cover. Cool weather with light east wind at 5mph for the majority of the night, as well.

Highs on Friday won’t be much warmer, with most areas only climbing into the lower to middle 60s for an afternoon high. Again, mostly cloudy weather will prevail for much of the day and the possibility is there for a few light rain showers over mainly the northern half of the area at times.

However, better rain chances will develop by very late Friday night into early Saturday. Some of those showers and storms may even last until early afternoon on Saturday before a cold front slides through, clearing the sky and setting us up for another push of cooler weather. Highs on Saturday in the lower 70s, then back to the 60s for Sunday and Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

