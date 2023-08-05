What We’re Tracking

Scattered storm chances tonight

Cool front slides in

A break in the humidity ahead!

Tonight, we are watching a chance for storms to develop along a cool front in western Kansas and move their way east across the state. If they hold together and reach the viewing area, some storms could be severe with the main threat being damaging wind.

Storms should start to clear out by Sunday morning but we can not rule out an isolated shower or two especially for the northern portions of the viewing area. After the cool front slides through tonight, temperatures for your Sunday look great, sitting in the lower to middle 80s. The front also brings in drier air and kicks out the muggy weather we have been seeing.

Temperatures in the 80s look to hang on for most of the 7-day as we get a true break from excessive heat and humidity. We are watching another possible upper level disturbance that could bring a rain chance Tuesday night into Wednesday. Overall, not too bad for the first part of August.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard