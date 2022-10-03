What We’re Tracking:

Warm days through midweek

Continued dry weather

Much cooler late next week

Thanks to clear skies and calm winds through the night, we’re off to a cool start this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s and even a few spots in the upper 40s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today as we warm things up into the lower 80s this afternoon. Winds will stay light out of the south at 5-20 mph.

Rain chances are basically nonexistent this week. There could be a very slim chance we may see a shower or two on Friday in the cooler air, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry throughout the week. Warm weather starts it off with cool nights, but highs in the lower 80s through at least Wednesday.

Our attention turns to the next cold front by late next week. It will cool us down as temperatures look to struggle to even make it into the lower 70s for Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs by Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez