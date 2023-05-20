What We’re Tracking

Very comfortable weekend

Warmer and dry early next week

A few storms possible in the middle of the week

Temperatures will be very pleasant on Saturday as we only make it into the lower to middle 70s with lots of sunshine. The wind will remain rather light throughout the day, adding to the nice weather for the afternoon and early evening hours.

We look to steadily warm up through next week as an area of high pressure builds into the region. That will keep conditions sunny through Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. A few isolated showers and storms may move in during the middle of the week, but not expecting anything particularly severe with that round.

As the week progresses, warmer and more humid air will move in as high temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. That warmth will be leading us in toward the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures great for outdoor activities throughout the majority of the week ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller