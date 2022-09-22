What We’re Tracking:

Showers possible through Friday

Much cooler weather

Dry for the weekend

Clouds will linger through the night with a few spotty showers possible. Temperatures will drop quiet a bit into the low to mid 50s.

We’re expecting cooler temperatures to close out the work week with another chance for rain for Friday morning. Highs Friday will be in the middle to upper 60s before clearing out by the evening.

We’ll warm things up quite a bit to start the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s, only slightly above average for this time of year. Clouds may try and build in again by the afternoon as another push of cooler air looks to move in late Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies will return to wrap up the weekend as temperatures dip back into the 70s by Sunday. Nighttime temperatures early next week may fall into the 40s each night. Our afternoon highs will be near average in the upper 70s and low 80s with a lot of sunshine expected.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush