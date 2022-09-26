What We’re Tracking:

Clear and cool overnight

Pleasant fall temperatures

Dry week, warmer weekend

We have a stretch of beautiful fall weather heading our way this week. The only complaint is our lack of rain. Humidity will stay nice and low with dewpoints only in the 30s and 40s through the week. This will give us that really pleasant feel to the air during the day time hours, and rapid cooling at night. Overnight lows are expected in the 40s for most areas tonight.

Lots of sunshine through the week with highs rebounding into the upper 70s for Tuesday before cooling back just a bit through the middle of the week. Lows will fall into the middle 40s with highs in the middle 70s as we remain clear for the tail end of September.

As our weather pattern doesn’t look to change for several days, highs will slowly warm into the 80s by the weekend. Rain chances are basically nonexistent this week. There could be a very slim chance we may see some showers by the end of the weekend and into Monday, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry well into next week, too.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller