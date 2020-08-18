Cool nights and warm afternoons in the days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Relatively low humidity for the next few days

Warm-up for the weekend

Little to no rain chance

A few clouds are possible through the night, but even with the passing clouds you can expect a cool night. Overnight lows heading into Wednesday morning will drop into the middle to upper 50s.

Temperatures should stay near to slightly below average all the way through the week, but we eventually climb back up to near 90° by next weekend. Humidity levels will stay in the moderate range with dew points in the lower 60s through much of the week before climbing again late in the week and into the weekend.

Despite the slight increase in humidity and warmer temperatures ahead, there is still no significant chance for showers or storms are showing up in the next week as things stand right now. It is hard to rule out an isolated rain shower with the jetstream flowing overhead, but there are no signs of a storm system developing that will impact us in Northeast Kansas this week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

