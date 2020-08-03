Cool nights, low humidity for a couple more days

What We’re Tracking:

Lower humidity continues

Cool nights ahead

Warming up toward the end of the week

Tonight, temperatures will dip all the way back into the middle 50s. With that dry air firmly in place, it’ll be a very comfortable evening! Expect temperatures to fall rapidly as the sun goes down and continue falling steadily through the night. The breezes will let up with nearly calm conditions overnight.

By the time Wednesday rolls around, we’ll have a slight chance for storms early, but that’ll also mark the first day of a warming trend. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s, and our humidity will start creeping back up, too.

We’ll see our temperatures warm through the 80s and into the low 90s by the time the weekend rolls around, and we’ll have a few rain chances. Thursday into Friday looks to give us our best chance for rain.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

