Cool, showery weather for the night ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Few showers overnight

Cool, cloudy for Thursday

Cooler weather settles in for the next several days

Areas of rain will move through the region tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 30s. As we cool down, a few areas could see some wet snowflakes mix in with the rain, but mainly just some showers tonight.

Once this system moves out, cooler weather settles back in for the second half of the week with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s to end the work week and head into the weekend. Our temperatures will be very close to where they should be for this time of the year. Cloud cover will be fairly stubborn through, so expect cloudy skies for Friday, and partly cloudy skies through the weekend.

By the time we start of next week, we should see a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com