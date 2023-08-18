What We’re Tracking

Warm day for Friday

Lots of sunshine ahead

Triple digits for the weekend

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area from Saturday through Wednesday evening.

A cool start this morning as temperatures have dropped in to the lower 60s and even some upper 50s. Luckily humidity is relatively low so it’ll feel nice heading out the door this morning before we heat things up

The area of high pressure that has been building towards the west begins to move its way into the area today. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to middle 90s as we transition into the pattern, and by the weekend we can expect triple digit heat.

Dew points, though, look to remain in the lower to middle 60s. So, it’ll most likely feel a bit hotter than our air temperatures, but it won’t feel quite as soupy as our last stretch of hot weather.

The heat looks to last into the middle part of next week, if not a bit longer than that. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Another thing to keep in mind is that this heat will be without too much wind after Saturday, so expect the air to be rather uncomfortable to be out in during the peak heating of the afternoons and make weekend plans accordingly.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez