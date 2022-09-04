

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler Sunday

Warmer Labor Day

Little to no rain chances

We’re off to a cool start this morning with many in the lower 60s and even upper 50s mixing in. There is a chance for some patchy fog to develop for the far southeaster corner of the are but it should burn off fairly quickly.

As far as afternoon highs go, temperatures will be cooler than the last few days with mostly sunny skies for everyone. A few clouds will try to make their way into the viewing area, but it will still be a great day to get outside and enjoy your “end of the summer” activities! Temperatures should max out in the lower 80s with a handful struggling out of the upper 70s.

We’ll warm things up just a bit for Labor Day topping out in the middle to upper 80s as clear skies continue with dry conditions. An isolated shower may pop up otherwise a pleasant day for any holiday activities!

Heading into early next week we continue to hold on to mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s as our relatively quiet weather pattern persists.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez