What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant for Sunday

Plenty of sunshine ahead

Warming up through the week

After a cold front moved through yesterday, temperatures really started to cool down behind it. With cloud cover clearing out and winds remaining light through the night, many dropped down into the lower 50s and upper 40s to start out our Sunday.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day as highs for the afternoon will comfortably warm up into the middle 70s. Winds will try and pick up from the North at 10-15 mph providing a cooler breeze and with dryer air in place, expect a very pleasant day for Sunday. The average high for this time of year is about 83 degrees so be sure to enjoy the break from the heat.

Monday will start off chilly with many starting off in the 40s early on. Sunshine will persist through much of the week as temperatures start to warm up. High temperatures in the 80s return early on before returning to the lower 90s by late week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez