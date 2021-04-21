Cool weather for now, rain by the end of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Clear & chilly night

Rain late in the week

Warmer by this weekend

Mostly clear and cold tonight with temperatures settling back into the lower 30s. A few spots will once again have a light freeze for the early hours of Thursday.

Cloud cover will gradually increase on Thursday. We expect some late week rain chances starting late Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and then a few more showers into part of Friday–especially to the south–as the next storm system moves through. Highs on Friday should top out near 60°.

The weekend is looking really nice with highs in the middle to upper 60s on Saturday with lots of sunshine, then climbing into the middle 70s on Sunday. The warmth and humidity build in with strong south winds on Monday. Highs climb into the lower to middle 80s before a chance for storms moves in on Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

