Cool weather for one more day before south breezes return

What We’re Tracking:

Another cool night

Warming up later in the week

Hit or miss storm chance this weekend

Spotty rain chances will continue overnight into Wednesday morning as well with temperatures staying well below average. Overnight lows will fall into the lower to middle 40s once again. Cloud cover may break apart from time to time, but not expecting full clearing just yet.

Isolated shower or two early Wednesday and temperatures try and warm back up into the lower 60s, however, periods of cloud cover looks to remain through the day before clearing even more later in the evening.

Southerly wind returns by Thursday and temperatures climb back to more typical May levels. Highs near 70° on Thursday, then into the 70s on Friday. Another chance for mainly overnight showers and storms on Friday before even warmer weather builds in by the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few hit-or-miss storms are possible over the weekend, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

