Cool weather prevails through the week

What We’re Tracking:

Areas of clouds and chilly tonight

Fairly cool weather this week

Warmer again by Saturday

Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20s with scattered clouds moving into and through the area tonight into Thursday morning. The wind will let up and drop back to around 5mph during the night.

Temperatures should hover in the middle to upper 40s for tomorrow and possibly some areas reaching the lower 50s on Friday, but by Saturday we should rebound into the upper 50s, possibly hitting 60°. We’ll also have a bit more cloud over Thursday and Friday before more sunshine to start the weekend.

Our next decent shot at precipitation looks to hold off until the last half of the weekend as cooler air settles in again. As of right now it looks like it’ll be a chance for some scattered showers on Sunday. Otherwise, it just looks like a seasonal and quiet end to the month of February.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

