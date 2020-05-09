Cool weather prevails with sunshine for Mother’s Day

What We’re Tracking:

Passing clouds, isolated showers move out later tonight

Mostly sunny Sunday before rain chances increase next week

Wet weather pattern ahead for most of next week

There is a slight chance for a passing shower or two overnight before clearing out late. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. With a little more wind overnight, frost doesn’t look as likely for Sunday morning.

Mother’s Day will be pretty nice, just on the cool side. Temperatures only make it into the lower 60s, despite mostly sunny weather for Sunday.

We then move into a pretty active pattern over the next week, but at least things look to warm up a bit by Wednesday. Another shower chance hits Monday into Tuesday as temperatures remain very chilly. Daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the start of the week. Temperatures could be near 70° Wednesday with scattered storm chances. Showers and storms continue through Thursday with temperatures in the middle 70s. Even though the pattern will be active all week, the best severe weather chances will hold off until the second half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

