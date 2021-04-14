Cool weather stays in place with rain arriving late in the week

What We’re Tracking:

Periodic cloud cover this week

Cool to mild conditions

Rain chances mainly on Friday

FROST ADVISORY FOR NEARLY ALL AREAS. FREEZE WARNING FOR COUNTIES ALONG US-36 BORDERING NEBRASKA.

After clouds roll through early in the night, the sky will once again clear out toward Thursday morning. With that, temperatures will fall back into the middle to upper 30s with a few patches of frost possible in the early hours of the day.

The cooler air will stick around for the majority of the week with highs for Thursday struggling to get out of the upper 50s with a few spots potentially making it into the lower 60s. A mostly sunny start to the day Thursday before clouds move in during the afternoon hours. Fortunately, the wind will remain fairly light.

The next storm system to move into Kansas should arrive late Thursday into Friday when we could see more rain. Scattered showers look to stick around through a majority of the daytime Friday keeping highs only in the lower 50s then the showers wind down fairly early on Saturday. We’ll stay cool behind the rain as we continue to stay in the 50s for highs on Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com