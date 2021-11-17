Cool weather sticks around for a couple more days

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear, chilly night

Sunshine for much of Thursday

Dry heading into the weekend

Temperatures will fall back quite a bit tonight underneath a clear sky. Northerly breezes have brought in some fairly dry air and that will help us cool back into the upper 20s by Thursday morning. A light northwest breeze will make it feel even colder in the early hours of Thursday.

For the rest of the week our temperatures will stay chilly as some cooler air sticks around the region. Highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s on Thursday. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the weekend with a moderate warm-up for the first part of the weekend.

Highs by Saturday will attempt to make it to the upper 50s if not near 60°. As we head into Sunday and Monday there will be a bit of a setback in temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 50s behind our next cold front.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller