Cool wind this evening, then a very cold night

What We’re Tracking:

Colder air for tonight

Cool Friday, few showers Friday night

Warmer by Saturday afternoon

A cold front is turning our wind to the northwest for this evening and early tonight at 10-20mph. However, that wind will drop off to nearly calm conditions overnight. With drier air being moved in this evening and then a clear, calm night, that will combine for some pretty cold temperatures by early Friday morning. Much of the area will drop into the lower 20s overnight.

Sunshine on Friday early on will begin to warm us up, but not substantially. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50° on Friday afternoon. Clouds roll in late in the day with a chance for a few showers Friday night over the southeastern half of the area.

Saturday will be windy and warmer with strong southwesterly breezes at 15-25mph. Those breezes and mostly sunny weather will give us highs back in the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon. Yet another cold front moves through Saturday evening with breezy and cooler weather Sunday. Highs should still make it into the middle 50s on Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

