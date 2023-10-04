We finally get to enjoy temperatures that are closer to seasonal averages this afternoon. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday should be in the middle to upper 70s, with a few temperatures close to 80° in the southeastern corner of the area. Overnight lows for the next couple of nights dip into the 40s and 50s!

There will be a secondary push of colder air Thursday afternoon that will make it difficult for us to make it into the middle 60s for Friday and Saturday. As this front moves through, we may see a few showers into the early morning hours of Friday. Moisture will be pretty limited with this front, but we may have just enough to squeak out a few raindrops.

We may even see some of our first overnight lows in the upper 30s for this season behind this front, too! That should happen very early Saturday morning, and folks that live in our northern counties along the KS/NB border may even see their first frost, as well.

In true Fall fashion though, get ready for some temperature swings. The end of the weekend looks absolutely beautiful with sunshine and low 70s for Sunday. However, by the start of next week, we could already be back in the lower 80s.