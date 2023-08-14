What We’re Tracking

Cool again Tuesday

Warming up through the week

Triple digits by the weekend

Today was very pleasant with lots of sunshine and temperatures struggling to even get out of the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures in the overnight hours look to drop into the 50s! Certainly a very cool overnight especially for the middle of August.

Tuesday, we hang on to cooler and drier air. Highs will be in the lower 80s with dew points remaining low. Tomorrow will be much less gusty than what we saw today. Winds will be out of the northwest at about 5-10 mph.

A gradual warming trend will take shape throughout the rest of the week, putting us back into the 90s by Thursday with little to no rain chances. An area of high pressure moves in by the weekend bringing much hotter temperatures where highs could be near the triple digits again.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller