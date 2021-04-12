Cooler air makes its way into the region with a slight breeze today

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler air returns

Periodic cloud cover this week

Rain chances toward end of the week

Cooler air is settling into the region as a cold front makes its way through far southeastern Kansas. Highs today are only expected to reach the lower to middle 60’s with partly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit more on the mild side this evening with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

This cooler air will stick around for the majority of the week with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday only expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies are also expected to persist through the next few days.

A couple of slim chances to see a few showers work their way back into the area by midweek, but widespread rain isn’t in the forecast. Late Thursday or Friday looks like we could see just a bit more rain though with a small disturbance moving through the area. Cool air will likely stay in place through next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

