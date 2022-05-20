We hit our high temperatures early this morning prior to a cold front swinging through before daybreak. Temperatures will fall through around midday, but should rebound into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Winds are breezy behind the front with northerly gusts to around 30mph. The breezy winds will continue out of the north through Saturday, and with some showers possible, that will make tomorrow feel very chilly for this time of the year. Highs on Saturday will struggle to even make it out of the 50s with cloudy skies.

Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday will be in the lower 40s, and maybe even a few upper 30s! We get a bit of dry time on Sunday with temperatures approaching 70° as winds relax a bit.