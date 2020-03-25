Cooler air slides southward for Thursday for most areas

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves southward Thursday

More clouds late in the week

A couple rain chances early in the weekend

Temperatures tonight will cool back into the middle 40s under a partly cloudy sky as a cold front starts to slowly move southward into the area by morning. Behind the front, clouds will increase across the central and northern counties by morning. Wind will be light from the northeast at 5-15mph by early Thursday, as well.

Quite the range of temperatures across Northeast Kansas on Thursday with the front stalling out over the southern counties. Highs will range from near 70° south to lower 50s north. Overall, a mostly cloudy sky returns on Thursday.

Clouds for Friday with only a slight chance for rain on Friday before much better rain chances arrive Friday night into early Saturday. After the showers wrap up on Saturday, temperatures will try to rebound, hitting the upper 50s and lower 60s before even nicer weather arrives on Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



