Cooler air stays in place as showers exit to the east

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly night ahead

Partly cloudy, breezy and cool start to the week

Another cold front late Wednesday

Overnight lows this evening will drop to the upper 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Showers will gradually diminish and push away to the east, leaving the area cool all through the night with the lowest temperatures reach right around daybreak on Monday while the wind will still be light from the northwest.

The cool, dry air sticks around through the beginning of the work week with high temperatures in the upper 60s on Monday. However, the wind picks up to 15-25mph through the afternoon hours, making it a rather cool day overall. After a very chilly Tuesday morning, we’ll start to warm back up a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 70s.

Another cold front moves through late on Wednesday and will cool us off a bit more for the second half of next week. Cooler and dry conditions are expected to persist as we head into the first few days of October. Lows may drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

