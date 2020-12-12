Cooler air sticks around for the rest of the weekend with cloudy skies through tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 20s. A sight breeze from the north will provide a bit of wind chill to the area so if you have to head outside at all tonight be sure to grab a jacket.

Currently another system is brewing over much of the Rocky Mountains, and is expected to make its way into southwestern Kansas overnight. Right now computer models are indicating that this system will push well to the south of the viewing area leaving the majority of northeastern Kansas dry.

However, if it does track north just a bit, a few snow flurries for areas like Morris, Lyon, Coffey, and Anderson counties will be possible late tonight into early Sunday.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with cloud cover expected to decrease throughout the day. A slight breeze out of the north will remain in play again, providing a bit of a wind chill through the morning and afternoon hours.

For the upcoming work week, things start to dry out and temperatures become more seasonable in the mid 40s. There does seem to be a slight chance for some snow showers Tuesday that we’re keeping an eye on. Other than that, things stay pretty quiet and temperatures continue to stay in the low to mid 40s.

