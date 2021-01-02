Cooler air sticks around for today but a warming trend is on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly day

Fog possible tomorrow morning

Warming trend sets up

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast today with fairly calm winds throughout the region. Afternoon highs will vary based on any snow on the ground. Generally, temperatures in the lower 30s can be expected for our southern and eastern viewing areas and lower 40s for our western counties.

Cloud cover will begin to dissipate by this evening with overnight lows dropping down into the lower 20s. The lack of wind and decreasing cloud cover may lead to some freezing fog development early Sunday morning.

The sooner we can get the snow to melt, the faster we can warm things up. With that being said Sunday is a gamble with temperatures depending on how much snow is left on the ground but we’ll try and make it into the mid 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, above average temperatures come into play as we try and reach 50° near the start of the week. Our next rain chance looks to be mid-week with a few snowflakes mixing in possible. Keep an eye on our forecast throughout the weekend for the latest updates.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

