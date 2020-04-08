Cooler air to move in tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures fall tonight

Cooler Thursday and Friday

Shower chance this weekend

A front moved through this afternoon and will drop our temperatures quite significantly heading into tonight. Anywhere from 15-20 degrees colder than this afternoon’s highs in the 80s.

Thursday will start in the 40s but we’ll struggle to warm up into the upper 50s for the afternoon high. Winds will stay breezy Thursday overnight into Friday.

Friday morning will be cold. There might be a little bit of frost but the daytime should be a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°. A slight chance for rain is possible late Friday, but the better chance looks to be overnight into early Saturday morning. Rumbles of thunder are possible with that chance.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with off and on rain chances throughout the day and a better chance for that later in the day. Afternoon highs will be around average in the lower 60s.

Sunday stays chilly struggling to get into the middle 50s. Rain is likely with a possible chance for snow late at night as temperatures turn colder. A cold and rainy Easter in store for this year.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

