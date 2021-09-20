Cooler air with the feel of fall moves in

What We’re Tracking:

Cool air settling into the area

Fall arrives with chilly morning temperatures

Beautiful week ahead

Behind the cold front, northwest breezes will usher a quick drop in humidity. That drier air will allow for temperatures to drop into the middle 50s by early morning on Tuesday.

Mostly sunny and pleasantly weather for Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. The wind will be light from the north at 5-15mph. Much cooler temperatures and much lower humidity will stick around with lows Tuesday night in the middle to upper 40s just in time for the start of fall on Wednesday!

That pleasantly cooler weather will stick around all the way into next weekend. Day will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s to lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller