What We’re Tracking:

Cool & breezy Saturday

Dry for the weekend

More rain next week

After an active evening, things are much quieter this morning as many hold on to lingering cloud cover and temperatures dropping down into the 50s.

Clouds will continue to filter through the area, especially those north of I-70, through the rest of the day as afternoon highs will try and get into the upper 60s. Winds will also be picking up from the West at 20-25 mph and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Now that we’re done with the rain, we’ll stay dry through the rest of the weekend. We may see a bit more sunshine for Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds will continue to be an issue to close out the weekend.

By early next week, we could see another chance for rain to return on Monday with temperatures trending cooler most day. Expect highs in the 60s with more rain chances by midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez