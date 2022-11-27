What We’re Tracking:

Rain comes to an end

Cooler on Sunday

Warmer early next week

Rain is starting to wrap up this morning for our eastern counties. Thanks to the cloud cover and strong breezes, temperatures stayed fairly mild in the lower 40s and a few spots down into the 30s. We’ll struggle to warm up later today.

Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler with a strong northerly breeze still in place at 15-20 mph. You can expect middle to upper 40s across the viewing area with cloud cover slow to clear for the second half of the day.

Looking ahead to next week, the sunshine returns for Monday, and temperatures begin another warming trend toward Tuesday back into the low to mid 50s. Winds will continue to be a bit of a problem during these two days; gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible.

We have the potential for another quick midweek system, but things are still not quite lining up. As it stands right now, Wednesday should be colder in the upper 30s, with a slim chance at a rain/snow mix during the early morning hours.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez