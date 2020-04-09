Cooler and breezy today, then expect a cold Friday morning before shower chances this weekend

The 70s and 80s are gone for at least the next 8-10 days

Tuesday’s high was 45 degrees higher than what we did last Friday. Several spots in Kansas hit record highs, including a 90 in Concordia.

There were areas of fog and drizzle early yesterday before we enjoyed some sunshine. The wind got much stronger with the afternoon frontal passage. Highs reached 85-90 before the cold front, and the cooler air that followed will stay over us for several days.

It stayed breezy overnight with a mainly clear sky. We’ll begin Thursday in the 30s with highs in the upper 50s. There may be variably cloudy to partly sunny periods today. The strong northwest breezes will make it feel even cooler.

Freeze Warning from 2am to 9am Friday for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 57-61

Wind: NW 15-25

After the freeze Friday morning, and we should be mostly sunny. Shower chances increase late Friday night and Saturday with possible thunder and a mostly cloudy sky.

We may deal with occasional rain Easter Sunday, and there’s a chance that it becomes mix or wet snow in the afternoon or evening. A very chilly pattern hits the region next week, and it may be cold enough in the late night/early morning periods to produce areas of mix.

We won’t see 70s and 80s again for quite some time….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

