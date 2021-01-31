Cooler and breezy today with below normal temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy today

Cooler air sticks around

Warm-up early next week

Cloud cover will be stubborn to move out today but is expected to slowly start clearing up as we head into the evening. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with afternoon highs only in the middle 30s.

Breezy conditions can also be expected for the majority of the day today. Wind speeds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, and gusts of up to 30 mph, will make our temperatures feel like we’re in the 20s all day. Overnight lows this evening will fall into the lower 20s with wind chill values on Monday morning in the upper teens.

Winds will finally start to back off on Monday with a warming trend expected to set up for the first half of the week. Temperatures will climb from the middle 40s on Monday to the middle 50s by Wednesday.

Our attention then needs to turn to the second half of the week where a couple of storm systems may impact the region. Right now, early thoughts are pointing to chances for a mixture of both rain and snow on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

