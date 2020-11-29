Cooler and breezy today with chilly weather for the week

What We’re Tracking:

Decreasing clouds

Winds pick up

Monday wind chills

After a cloudy start to the day high temperatures will reach the middle 40s across the region by mid afternoon. A cold front is expected to move through the area bringing strong winds and clearing skies. Sustained speeds of 20-25 mph can be anticipated out of the north with wind gusts of up to 40 mph possible.

The winds are expected to pick up by mid morning and continue through the majority of the evening. Overnight lows tonight will drop down into the lower 20s as a much cooler air mass sets in behind this system.

Wind chill values will need to be closely monitored early tomorrow morning as values dip into the upper teens across the region. Be sure to grab a jacket out the door as temperatures will be struggling to warm up into the lower 40s by lunch time.

High temperatures for the week will be stuck in the 40s as this cooler air is forecast to stick around just a little bit longer. Low temperatures each morning will only be in the 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

