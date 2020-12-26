Cooler breezes arrive late Sunday, storm system by Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Mild again Sunday

Rain/ice/snow mix possible Tuesday

Chilly New Year

Partly cloudy skies this evening will help keep overnight lows a little bit warmer than they have been lately with temperatures dropping down only into the lower 30s. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler but still fairly mild, peaking out in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday.

Our next storm system looks to arrive early on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. There’s still a lot of uncertainty with this one, especially in regards to type of precipitation. Right now it looks like the early morning drive on Tuesday could be extra slippery with a wintry mix, snow, and maybe even some ice present on the roads. As temperatures climb with south wind through the day on Tuesday, rain will then becoming the main type of precipitation. There is a chance for brief return to snow as the colder air wraps back around the storm by Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The second half of the week looks to bring back dry conditions with cooler air sticking around. High temperatures will only be in the 30s heading into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com