What We’re Tracking

Cool breezes for Tuesday

Warmer weather ahead

Next chance for rain by the weekend

We’ll have a weak front moving through later this evening, bring a bit of a cool down for the next 24 hours or so. That will switch our winds to the northwest for tonight and tomorrow and bring a slight chance for a few sprinkles this evening. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 30s, but wind chills will be in the 20s by morning. Highs tomorrow should make it into the upper 40s.

With lots of sunshine ahead this week, we could even get as warm as the upper 50s and lower 60s again by Thursday as dry conditions continue through the week. Nighttime lows will also start to increase, making it back up to the 30s for lows for the next week. To get us so warm, though, it’ll get pretty breezy. Wind gusts by Thursday could be as high as 35mph.

We’re keeping an eye on another system that could showers late in the day Friday. It may linger into Saturday morning with a rain/snow mix possible before coming to an end. Temperatures get a bit cooler for the weekend, but will be pretty close to where we should be for this time of the year. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 40s with overnight lows dropping back into the 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller