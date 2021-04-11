Cooler breezes bring in several days of below average temperatures

What We’re Tracking:
- Cooler air returns
- Periodic cloud cover this week
- Rain chance toward end of the week
Overnight lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 40s with cloud cover expected to build back in behind a cold front. The wind will shift to the northwest, then weaken a bit toward morning, but still provide enough cooler for the next couple of days.
Highs on Monday will make it only into the lower 60s with scattered clouds and a northerly breeze. This cooler air will stick around for the majority of the week ahead with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A couple of slim chances to see a few showers work their way back into the region by midweek, but widespread rain isn’t in the forecast. Late Thursday or Friday looks like we could see just a bit more rain though with a small disturbance moving through the area. Cool air will likely stay in place through next weekend.
KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller
