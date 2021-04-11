Cooler breezes bring in several days of below average temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler air returns

Periodic cloud cover this week

Rain chance toward end of the week

Overnight lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 40s with cloud cover expected to build back in behind a cold front. The wind will shift to the northwest, then weaken a bit toward morning, but still provide enough cooler for the next couple of days.

Highs on Monday will make it only into the lower 60s with scattered clouds and a northerly breeze. This cooler air will stick around for the majority of the week ahead with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A couple of slim chances to see a few showers work their way back into the region by midweek, but widespread rain isn’t in the forecast. Late Thursday or Friday looks like we could see just a bit more rain though with a small disturbance moving through the area. Cool air will likely stay in place through next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

